Model Jodie Turner-Smith uses breast milk in her skin care regime

Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing the secret to her new mom glow.

“Ever since I had my baby, my current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums,” the British actress told Vogue.

Turner-Smith, who shares a 4-month-old daughter, Janie, with her husband, Joshua Jackson, described the all-natural ingredient as “revolutionary.”

“My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser, and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob,” Turner-Smith, 34, shared. "I think it’s the lactic acid.”

Dr. Steven Victor, a dermatologist and medical director at Victor Regenerative Medicine Centers in New York City, said he isn’t surprised Turner-Smith is seeing such good results.

“Breast milk contains hormones and anti-inflammatory ingredients that are beneficial to the skin,” Victor told TODAY Parents. “Both can make your complexion softer and more radiant.”

While speaking with Vogue, Turner-Smith also reflected on how she hopes her child will value confidence over physical beauty.

“That self-­assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life," Turner-Smith said. "It’s important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson, 42, welcomed their first child together in April.

Earlier this month, Jackson shared an Instagram tribute in honor of Turner-Smith's 34th birthday.

“Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife,” he wrote. “Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way."

