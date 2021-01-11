Jodie Turner-Smith recounts kicking butt in an action movie while pregnant

Jodie Turner-Smith is opening up about what it was like to film the action movie “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” while in her second trimester.

“The men think they’re hard-core but they could never do what (women) do while also making a baby,” Turner-Smith, 34, told Elle. “They just couldn’t.”

In the film, which costars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell, Turner-Smith plays a Navy SEAL. It's slated to be released on Feb. 26.

Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, welcomed daughter Janie in April 2020, just weeks after Californians were put under strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith in February 2020. Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult,” she said. “And it’s even more difficult, without support, when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere.”

But the British actor noted that Janie is still an infant and parents of school-age kids have it harder.

“I’m not having to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her caretaker,” Turner-Smith said.

Last month, Turner-Smith described motherhood as a learning experience.

“You become a student again, in a way,” she told Elle. “I have to learn along with my husband and you don’t get a manual on how to be a parent. Every day it’s so different from the next and you’re watching it all unfold and adjusting to it. It’s been really wonderful.”

Recently, Turner-Smith and Jackson, 32, relocated their family to New York City. Turner-Smith's mother Hilda has been living with them, which has been godsend for the busy couple.

"My mother has been cooking all this food for us and basically nourishing me," Turner-Smith said during an interview with Vanity Fair in October. "Jamaican women definitely believe that the number one thing you need for breast milk is porridge, so I've been having so much porridge ... and I've been making a lot of milk!"

