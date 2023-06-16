Daughter of 'MasterChef Australia' judge who died at 46 sleeps with her dad's clothes, family says

The wife of "MasterChef Australia" judge Jock Zonfrillo, who died in April at age 46, shared a photo of how her toddler is coping with her father's death.

Lauren Fried posted a Instagram photo of her daughter Isla snoozing with one of Zonfrillo's shirts in a car seat.

"Little Isla has started sleeping with Papa’s clothes, keeps him close," Fried captioned the picture, posted to Zonfrillo's account.

Isla Zonfrillo in a photo shared on her late dad's Instagram page. @zonfrillo via Instagram

Zonfrillo's family announced he died on May 1, the day the new season of "MasterChef Australia" was set to premiere.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share Jock passed away yesterday," his family said in a statement at the time. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words."

His family did not provide any further details about his death.

Zonfrillo was dad to four children: Ava, Sophia, Alfie and Isla, according to Australian news outlet 7NEWS.

Jock Zonfrillo attends the Good Food Guide Awards at Crown Palladium on October 8, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Sam Tabone / WireImage

Fried posted a video on Zonfrillo's Instagram account on June 4 thanking his fans for the amount of support, and questioning if she should continue updating his page.

"Jock and I worked really hard on his social media, and so I have to try to make a decision whether we keep it going or not," she said, adding she would make a poll for his followers to decide.

She has since posted photos of his kids, books she's reading them and funny moments of her husband. "I really wish that he knew how loved he was and he knew the impact he had on so many people," she said in the June 4 video.

Network 10 and and Endemol Shine Australia also confirmed the news of Zonfrillo's death, saying in a May 1 statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the 'MasterChef Australia' family."

"Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son," the show said in an Instagram post. "Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

The network confirmed the premiere episode, which Zonfrillo was set to star in alongside guest judge, British chef Jamie Oliver, would not air the first week of May.