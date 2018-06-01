Joanna Gaines shares sweet photo of Chip and Crew at doctor's office

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As every parent knows, routine doctor visits can be trying times for new babies. But "Fixer Upper" father Chip Gaines knows just how to keep his son Crew calm.

Mom Joanna Gaines recently shared an adorable photo from the 2-month-old's last appointment that revealed Chip's simple but soothing routine.

"Weigh in day at the doctor," Joanna wrote in the caption. "(Chip) always seems to make things better."

As for how the home improvement guru managed that feat, according to the sweet pic, it's all down to his dad-smile.

In the shot, Crew looks up at his father from the exam table and locks eyes with him, while Chip shares a big grin with the little guy.

Chip makes that happy exchange look easy, but remember, the Magnolia man is a real pro at this whole dad thing.

In addition to Crew, he and Joanna have four other children: Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9 and Emmie, 8.

And back in July, Joanna revealed that Chip has a special tradition that he's maintained following the birth of each of them.

Rather than removing the paper bracelet he wears home from the hospital, Chip always chooses to leave it on until if falls off on its own.