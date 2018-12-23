Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

One of Joanna Gaines’ happiest Christmas moments? Surely the adorable first meeting between baby Crew and Santa Claus for his first Christmas.

The former "Fixer Upper" star and home decor guru shared a precious Instagram pic of 6-month-old Crew on the lap of a very authentic Santa Claus at the family’s shop in Waco, Texas. Crew, dressed in a cozy tan sweater set, even cracked a smile for the jolly bearded guy. “All my dreams have come true,” Gaines wrote.

Baby Crew was a surprise for husband Chip and Joanna, who turned 40 just a few weeks after discovering she was pregnant. “He's (slowed) down time for us," Gaines told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb back in November. "He has just been a gift.” Crew is the couple’s fifth child.

In a recent essay for her magazine, “Magnolia Journal,” she also revealed that she was especially looking forward to Crew’s first Christmas on the family’s farm.

“I can picture favorite traditions in my mind almost as clearly as watching scenes play out in a movie. Except these are so vivid, I know the smell and the taste and the sound,” she wrote.

“It could be the memory of evenings spent making candy with my girls and remembering how our hands carry the scent of peppermint and cinnamon for days after. Or I see Chip and me fireside with all the kids snuggled in around us, gazing at the lights till our eyes are too heavy to keep open."

Sounds like an ideal Christmas to us!