Joanna Gaines shared an adorable new photo of her 'cuddle bug'

Former "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed the newest member to their crew — baby Crew. And now we've got a new peek at the little guy!

On Sunday night, mom shared a photo herself with the newborn snuggled up tightly against her chest and aptly captioned the adorable shot, "Cuddle bug."

Cuddle bug 😍 A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

Of course, this isn't the first glimpse the happy family has shared since Crew hit the scene.

Just one day earlier, they offered up a collection of photos that captured their baby bliss, and Joanna explained that they were experiencing that bliss a little ahead of schedule.

"He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote.

Crew is the fifth bundle of joy for the family, and his big siblings — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8 — were just as eager to greet him as their parents were.

And while five kids might seem like a lot for any busy folks to handle, the Gaines aren't worried. In fact, earlier this year, Joanna told TODAY about one big upside to having such a full house.

"I'm going to have a lot of little helpers," she said with a smile.

For Chip, the bigger brood just means more of what he loves most in life — being a dad.

"I really believe that I am the luckiest guy in the world to father these four (soon-to-be five) beautiful babies," he told CountryLiving.com just a week before Crew arrived. "Hands down, it's my favorite job of all."