Joanna Gaines shared an adorable new photo of her 'cuddle bug'

Former "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed the newest member to their crew — baby Crew. And now we've got a new peek at the little guy!
Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome new baby boy!Play Video - 1:41
Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome new baby boy!Play Video - 1:41
On Sunday night, mom shared a photo herself with the newborn snuggled up tightly against her chest and aptly captioned the adorable shot, "Cuddle bug."
Of course, this isn't the first glimpse the happy family has shared since Crew hit the scene.
Just one day earlier, they offered up a collection of photos that captured their baby bliss, and Joanna explained that they were experiencing that bliss a little ahead of schedule.
"He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote.
Crew is the fifth bundle of joy for the family, and his big siblings — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8 — were just as eager to greet him as their parents were.
And while five kids might seem like a lot for any busy folks to handle, the Gaines aren't worried. In fact, earlier this year, Joanna told TODAY about one big upside to having such a full house.
"I'm going to have a lot of little helpers," she said with a smile.
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines talk about new cookbook, baby No. 5Play Video - 5:39
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines talk about new cookbook, baby No. 5Play Video - 5:39
For Chip, the bigger brood just means more of what he loves most in life — being a dad.
"I really believe that I am the luckiest guy in the world to father these four (soon-to-be five) beautiful babies," he told CountryLiving.com just a week before Crew arrived. "Hands down, it's my favorite job of all."