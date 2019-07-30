There's no stopping him now!

Two weeks ago, Chip and Joanna Gaines' 1-year-old son, Crew, took his very first steps, and now, thanks to a home video from mom, we can finally see his fancy footwork in action.

Crew can be seen toddling his way through the "Fixer Upper" family's well-appointed Waco home in the brief video Joanna shared with her fans and followers on Instagram Monday night. And the happy little chirps and half-giggles he delivers along the way are evidence of just how delighted he is with his still-new skill.

In the caption that accompanied the clip, Joanna wrote, "... annnnd we have a walker!"

They certainly do.

Chip was the first to reveal the news that Crew had traded crawling for walking by sharing a precious pic of their son just moments after he showed what he could do. Dad described it as "a good day!"

The milestone was hot off the heels of another good day for the family — Crew's first birthday. On June 21st, about three weeks before those wobbly steps, the family gathered to celebrate the little guy's big occasion.

"I don’t even know where time went — that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives," Joanna wrote of the event on her Magnolia blog. "We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!"

The 41-year-old mom of five added, "This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes ..."

And that was even before he was walking!