Joanna Gaines shares behind-the-scenes drama of sweet family photo with the Easter Bunny

Joanna Gaines got a head start on Easter with a little dose of nostalgia!

The “Magnolia Table” star shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram on Saturday from over ten years ago. In the shot, Drake is standing off to the side while Gaines is holding Ella and Duke and baby Emmy Kay is resting in the arms of the Easter Bunny.

"Easter 2010. Classic mall photo with the Easter bunny,” she captioned the throwback shot. “This feels like a lifetime ago... Drake was 4, Ella was 3, Duke was almost 2, and Emmie Kay was a baby. #4under4 #😳”

Any parent will understand how difficult it is to get their children to behave for a photo, especially when it comes to the Easter Bunny. Gaines, 42, got candid on her Instagram Stories, sharing the background story of what appeared to be a normal, adorable family photo. She zoomed in on two of her kids in particular to show what really happened behind the scenes while the photo was being taken.

“Duke had a major meltdown bc he was so scared of the bunny man,” she wrote, showing that up close, you can see that the then-two-year-old had been crying.

Instagram

As for her oldest, well, his crossed arms and body language gave his true feelings away, with Gaines explaining, “Drake said he didn’t want to touch the bunny…”

Gaines her husband, Chip, have five children together: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

The couple’s oldest, Drake, hasn’t been able to escape his mom’s throwback photos on Instagram. Gaines took to social media on February 5 to wish her son a happy birthday to celebrate turning 16. In the photo, baby Drake is donning a Santa costume while his dad holds him next to his mom.

“Drake was my little shop baby and he came to work with me every day,” she wrote in part in the caption. “I was either wearing him on me or he was sleeping in the pack n play behind the counter. One of the things I remember most about those early days of chasing dreams and being a new mom was all the wisdom, encouragement, and support that came from other moms who would come in to shop.”

Gaines shared her own throwback photo to Instagram last month amid the surge in violence against Asian Americans. The mother of five shared a photo to Instagram of her book, “The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be,” translated into Korean, her mother’s first language. For the second image of the post, Gaines shared an old photo of her and her mom hugging as they smile wide at the camera.

“To see the words of my book translated into my mother's first language is such an honor for me,” Gaines wrote to caption the touching images. “I remember as a little girl being out with my mom and seeing how in a moment, a person's harsh look or an underhanded comment would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture.”

Gaines continued, writing, “We can't take lightly the power that our words and actions carry. The world needs who we were ALL made to be and all the amazing and beautiful differences we each bring with us.”

“Maybe if we say it enough, it will ring true and become the message that softens even the hardest of hearts,” she concluded.