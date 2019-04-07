Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 7, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Spring has sprung and it looks like Joanna Gaines and little Crew are enjoying every minute of it!

The former “Fixer Upper” star shared an adorable photo of herself holding her youngest son while they sit outdoors surrounded by nature.

“My little squishy #plantbaby🌱,” Gaines captioned the photo, giving her 9-month-old boy the most fitting nickname for the situation!

The mother of five has been sharing snaps on Instagram of her little guy as he grows up, sprinkling in special family moments between the launch of her new children’s book, “We Are the Gardeners,” and some major home decor goals!

Gaines shared a precious video of her reading her book to Crew at Barnes & Noble, joking that it was an impromptu reading with only one attendee.

“When you're out of town for work on the day of book launch, so you host an unannounced book reading... and only one kid shows up. #thanksCrew,” Gaines wrote.

The youngest of the Gaines clan must be happy that he’s sitting in the sun now, a far cry away from making snow angels like he was back in February.

“My very own snow angel,” Gaines wrote alongside a precious photo of her baby boy all bundled up in the snow.

It’s no wonder the family jetted off to Tulum last month, spending some quality family time on the beach!

"Leaving Tulum with rested minds and full hearts," the HGTV star wrote on Instagram following a carousel of pictures of the family enjoying the gorgeous weather, including baby Crew dipping his toes into the water on the beach.