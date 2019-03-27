Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 12:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

She's an interior designer, an author, a lifestyle leader, one half of a booming home-themed brand and a busy mom, but Joanna Gaines doesn't feel overwhelmed by all of that.

In fact, the 40-year-old recently discovered that the secret to feeling her best didn't come from lightening her load. It came from adding to it — by adding to her family.

"I kid with people, 'If you ever want to feel young again, have a baby at 40,'" she said in a new interview with People magazine.

Joanna Gaines graces the cover of the new issue of People. People Magazine

Gaines and her partner in all things, husband Chip, welcomed baby No. 5 in June. Since then, she's referred to their son, Crew, as "a gift," and in her chat with People, she explained why having him changed everything for her.

"It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back," she said. "People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now. I realize there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door. It's like, 'Hey, if I don't get to it, it's fine.' I've just relaxed so much more, and it's been fun for me."

It's clear that it's been fun for the whole family. According to Gaines, who just released her first children's book Tuesday, her other kids — Drake, 13, Duke, 9, Ella, 12, Emmie, 8 — are "obsessed" with their baby brother.

However, she also revealed that, despite having those other children, in some ways, she feels like she's approaching motherhood for the first time with Crew.

"I find myself researching stuff that I should know, and I don't know it," she admitted. "Like how do you get your baby to sleep through the night?"

And that's not the only way she feels like a first-time mom.

"I tell people that I'm treating (Crew) like he's my firstborn," Gaines continued. "If he's in his room crying, I'll go and get him, where with my other ones I was a little tougher.

So if baby No. 5 made things so much easier for her, maybe a sixth is in order?

"Heck if I know," she said. "I thought I was done, and then we had Crew. But Chip's always joking that he wants him to have a little sister. No plans for another baby, but then again, we've never been planners anyways."