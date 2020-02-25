Joanna Gaines shares moving reflection after oldest son gets driver's permit

Joanna Gaines is feeling serious parenting pangs.

The Magnolia mogul took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her oldest son, Drake, 15, just got his driver's permit — and it happened just as she's teaching her youngest son, Crew, 1, how to climb stairs. Each boy's new level of independence had the former "Fixer Upper" star feeling emotional.

"Drake waited in line for an hour and finally got called up to get his drivers permit and then my 15 year old little boy drove home with Chip and all of a sudden he is all grown up," the proud mom, 41, wrote next to a pic of the teen getting his permit.

"It's crazy because this morning I spent most of my time teaching Crew how to go up and down the stairs because he is still so wobbly (his weight is not distributed evenly quite yet)," she continued. "He used to reach for my hand when climbing the stairs so I could help him and now he insists on doing it himself."

Chip and Joanna Gaines tied the knot in May 2003 and share five children. Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

"The gap between these two circumstances with my boys is wide but the feeling on both is somehow the same. So many hard and beautiful moments of beginnings and ends," she wrote.

"Parenthood is all about training these babies up to eventually let them go. May we savor all the big and quiet moments along the way," she concluded.

Gaines shares Drake, Crew and three more kids — daughters Ella Rose, 13, and Emmie Kay, 10, and son Duke, 11, with husband Chip Gaines, 45.

The couple, who wed in May 2003, opened up to Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist last October about walking away from their hit HGTV series, "Fixer Uppers," to focus on their family. Though they already have their hands full with five children, Chip Gaines made it clear he's always up for more.

After he joked to Geist that he can "see Crew having a little sibling," an exasperated Joanna Gaines responded, “When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids!"

As her husband giggled beside her, she added, “Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: ‘Jo’s pregnant. Again.’”