Joanna Gaines' book-themed baby shower is lit-erally adorable

share tweet pin email

So many baby showers are frilly and packed with teddy bears — but not Joanna Gaines'.

The former "Fixer Upper" star posted photos from her baby shower, and it was full of ... books!

(Tap the photo to scroll through the images.)

Chip, 43, and Joanna, 40, are expecting their fifth child. The pair already have a handful of kids: Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 8. The couple announced the pregnancy in early January; soon after, they also revealed they were stepping back from "Fixer Upper."

TODAY loves a book-themed party; our own Jenna Bush Hager had one in 2013.

Gaines is due this summer — but until the little one arrives, she will have a lot of reading to catch up on.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines talk about new cookbook, baby No. 5 Play Video - 5:39 Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines talk about new cookbook, baby No. 5 Play Video - 5:39

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.