/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Give a child a magic marker, and chaos can ensue. But in the case of Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Emmie, what can also emerge is a sweet and surprising message — to all.

As Joanna reported on Instagram Sunday, she walked into 8-year-old Emmie's bathroom to discover a little artwork on the marble vanity:

The "Fixer Upper" host wrote, "My heart stopped for a second when I thought she had sharpied all over her vanity. And then I took a moment and really read what she wrote and thought, 'Well that isn't the worst thing to be permanent.' Then I touched it and realized it was erasable."

Phew! There's sweet, and then there's "but can it be cleaned up?"

Still, as the moments passed Gaines had another thought about the drawing, noting, "I stared at her question and loved the thought of it and that that’s how she talks to God. May her faith always stay childlike and may I remember what she seems to already know. That God is the most relational and the most kind, and always near."

Gaines also posted about the mishap on Twitter, and got all sorts of beautiful feedback from fans:

Still, while this was sweet (and fixable), we imagine the Gaines' are probably hoping that additional messages from their other children (Drake, 13, Ella and Duke, 12, and Crew, 5 months) don't pop up around the house.

Of course, if they do, most every mess is fixable. Here's how to remove permanent marker stains and how to get out crayon marks. Parents, you'll want to bookmark those tips for later!