/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Having a new baby isn’t easy — but it sure does make for some adorable photo ops.

Former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines took to Instagram Saturday to share a new pic of baby son Crew, and it’s every bit as sweet as you might imagine.

In the photo, Gaines is talking on the phone while the little guy naps blissfully on her lap. His little feet and hands drape over his mama's thighs, but he doesn’t seem to mind one bit. (Hey, she's lucky he's such a good sleeper!)

“I think it’s time for the next size up,” the home design guru joked in the caption, nodding to Crew’s approaching age: “#sixmonths.”

It must be hard to get anything done with such a cute distraction sprawled out on her lap!

As many of Gaines' followers know, Crew is all about the cuddles and snuggles. In December, she shared some aww-worthy selfies curled up with her little one in bed. “Sweater, sweats, snuggles,” she wrote in a checklist.

Just after he was born, the HGTV star posted a photo of Crew, just a wee baby at the time, snoozing right against her neck. "Cuddle bug," she captioned the snap.

It’s no wonder Joanna and Chip Gaines, who are also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8, are considering baby No. 6.

“Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out,” Chip told People magazine in October. “Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!”

Joanna will definitely need some more lap space if another one comes along!