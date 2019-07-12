If fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines couldn't be on hand to help celebrate their son Crew's 1st birthday on June 21, at least we can see the pics!

In a blog post called "Jo's Summer Update" on the Magnolia website, Joanna shared intimate photos from baby Crew's birthday party.

In her blog post, Joanna wrote that her favorite moment of the party was when Crew "dove face first into his cake." Kathryn Krueger

In one of the pics, the doting parents laugh as their youngest child, dressed in an adorable blue romper, enjoys a lick of the frosting on his birthday cake.

Other photos give fans a peek at the gorgeous birthday decorations inside the family home.

The former "Fixer Upper" stars went with a nautical theme for Crew's first celebration. Kathryn Krueger

The former "Fixer Upper" stars went with a nautical theme for little Crew's celebration. Adorable paper sailboats and sailing flags are seen in the kitchen and dining room.

Cute and colorful buoys hung from a door at the party. Kathryn Krueger

In another photo, colorful buoys — one with Crew's name written on it — hang from a door.

"I can’t believe it. I am finally getting around to working on his birth announcement. It has been on my to-do list for a year now, but on the bright side, I only need to print one copy now … for his baby book!" Joanna joked in her post.

"I don’t even know where time went —that seemed like the fastest and best year of our lives. We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!" she continued.

The proud mom also gushed over how happy baby Crew makes his family, including his older siblings— Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9.

"This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters," she wrote, adding, "The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift."

Elsewhere in her post, Joanna shared her excitement — and her jitters — over the upcoming launch of her and Chip's new TV network, which will feature programming about community, home, garden, food, wellness and more.

“I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s ok that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once,” she candidly shared.

Still, Joanna knows she and her hubby are pretty much unstoppable together.

“When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time. Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business, or having kids, there were just so many unknowns,” she wrote.

"When I get nervous or afraid," she added, "the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together. We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young.”