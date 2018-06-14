share tweet pin email

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a baker in their brood!

The former "Fixer Upper" stars' 11-year-old daughter, Ella, has started a summer business selling homemade baked goods made from family recipes.

Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of the budding entrepreneur carefully decorating dessert jars with twine just like her mom does.

"Her new summer business is selling baked goods at the office when she goes to work with me," Gaines, 40, wrote. "Tonight we stayed up late and she made Aunt Opal's banana pudding and the chocolate chip cookies from my cookbook.

"She's going to make a heck of a businesswoman #magnoliatablecookbook #ellassweetdeliveries," she proudly added.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY The former "Fixer Upper" stars have four children, with baby No. 5 on the way.

Ella's baking gig isn't the first time she's shown she's got the makings of a Magnolia mogul. In 2016, Mom shared a photo of the tiny lifestyle guru practicing her home decorating skills in front of the cameras.

"So proud of her! #familybusiness," Gaines wrote in the caption.

Gaines has also shared a photo of Ella creating her own pretty paint colors ...

... and another one of her surrounded by decorating books and textile samples.

"She asked me if she could be a designer when she grows up," Gaines captioned the latter shot — adding a smiley face to show how thrilled she was.

Something tells us we can expect lots more creativity from Ella Gaines!