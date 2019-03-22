Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 10:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Joanna Gaines has posted a series of gorgeous pics from her family vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and it's clear that the newest member of her gang, 9-month-old Crew, is living his best life!

"Leaving Tulum with rested minds and full hearts," the former "Fixer Upper" star captioned the photos on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

In addition to a pic of Crew with his feet in the sand, the proud mom added a photo of him enjoying his jumper in a shady area with a million-dollar view of the water.

A picture of a family meal underneath tiny gold string lights gives us a good idea of how much fun the Gaineses were having.

Joanna, 40, posted additional pics to her Instagram Stories, revealing that the trip marked a first for baby Crew.

"First time to feel the sand and ocean on his toes," she wrote.

Joanna also devoted several pictures to the gorgeous design features of her surroundings in Mexico — a sure source of inspiration for the businesswoman, author and interior designer, who just launched her own home goods collection for Anthropologie.

Ever since Joanna and Chip welcomed child No. 5 last summer, Crew's been along on work runs to their Magnolia Market and has even made an appearance on TODAY, where he stole the show — and the hearts of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

We hope the Gaineses arrive back home refreshed and reinvigorated from their trip, because we can't wait to see what this family has in store for us next!