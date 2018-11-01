Jinger Duggar shares precious photo of smiley baby daughter, Felicity Nicole

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Duggar family grew by one more last month, and first-time mom Jinger Duggar — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sixth child — is continuing to share their adorable new addition with the world.

The TLC star, 24, posted Friday a precious photo of her blissful 1-month-old daughter, Felicity Nicole, on Instagram. The little one is bundled beneath a pink and blue cap, smiling sleepily in her mom's arms.

“We are so in love with this little doll!” the young mother wrote of her happy baby girl.

Jinger and her husband of almost two years, Jeremy Vuolo, 30, cherish their healthy newborn and “look forward to life as parents,” according to their baby announcement just three weeks ago.

Felicity Nicole arrived during a summer full of fun for the enormous Duggar clan, which includes even more family additions.

Just days after Jinger gave birth on July 19, John David Duggar, the third-oldest Duggar child, proposed to his love, Abbie Burnett.

Meanwhile, the month of June brought both a wedding and another baby: Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra welcomed their little blessing on June 8, while Josiah Duggar and Lauren married on June 30.

Felicity Nicole likely won’t be the youngest Duggar cousin for long! The little one already has 11 cousins on just her mom’s side.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” stars now share their lives on “Counting On,” a TLC spin-off to the Duggars' original series. Jinger, who married pastor husband Vuolo on the show in 2016, allowed cameras to follow her pregnancy, too.