Jinger Vuolo (formerly Jinger Duggar) is opening up about the devastating pregnancy loss she experienced last year.

In a clip for the upcoming episode of “Counting On,” the TLC star explains that her symptoms came on suddenly.

“We had announced to my family the news that we were expecting,” Jinger, 26, says in the sneak peek obtained by People. “That night, I started having some concerning signs.”

When the spotting started to worsen, the mom to Felicity, 2, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, called a doctor.

“We went in and they tried to check for a heartbeat, but they couldn’t find one,” Jinger recalls. “They did an ultrasound and said that we had lost the baby.”

Both Jinger and Jeremy were overcome with grief.

“It was very difficult for us, the timing. It was sudden, and we had just announced to our family and it hit us hard,” Jeremy, a former soccer pro, says in the clip.

Jinger is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of the former TLC reality show "19 Kids and Counting." In May of this year, she and her husband announced they are due to welcome a rainbow baby girl in November. That same month, Jinger reflected on her miscarriage and said she was experiencing a wide range of emotions.

“I’m excited! Yet, the overwhelming feelings of joy and anticipation that I’m feeling today are a sharp reminder of the overwhelming feelings of sadness and loss I felt last November,” Jinger wrote on Instagram. “Having just lost my grandmother months before, the news of new life was like spring lilies blossoming after a dark, cold winter. And in a moment that life was gone.”