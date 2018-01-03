Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their 1st child

share tweet pin email

The Duggar family is about to get even bigger.

Jinger Duggar and her pastor hubby, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the news Wednesday on their website. A rep for the couple confirmed the news with TODAY.

TLC Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

"The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!" the couple wrote in in their website post.

"We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy," they added.

Duggar, star of TLC's "Counting On," is the sixth-oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting."

The 24-year-old reality TV star tied the knot with former soccer pro Vuolo, 30, in November 2016.

Fans know the couple have been eagerly looking forward to starting their own family — though for Vuolo's part, he's not quite sure their brood will be as big as his in-laws' family.

"I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” Vuolo told Us magazine when the pair announced their engagement in July 2016. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

The couple's happy news comes just over two weeks after the Duggar family announced that Jinger’s brother Joseph, 22, and his wife Kendra, 19, are also expecting their first child.