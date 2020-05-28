Jinger Vuolo (formerly Jinger Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting another daughter.

Jinger announced the happy news Thursday by sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

"We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November!💕 Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier," she wrote.

The reality star, 26, went on to say that she and her husband are excited to give a younger sister to their daughter, Felicity, who turns 2 in July.

"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry," she wrote.

The couple's baby news comes the same week they revealed to People that they'd suffered a miscarriage last fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, told the magazine. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Jinger is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." She's also one of the stars of the TLC reality series, "Counting On." She married Jeremy, a former soccer pro, in November 2016.

Congratulations, Jinger and Jeremy!