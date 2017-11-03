share tweet pin email

Halloween may be over, but a few kids just experienced a big trick when it came to their treats.

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel's annual holiday prank prompted parents to tell their children that they ate all of their hard-earned Halloween candy.

And once again, the reactions from the little ones did not disappoint — at least for viewers.

Some of those prankster parents, however, might have been a bit taken back by kids whose responses ranged from an F-bomb to a flipped finger.

"Yep," one boy responded to his mother's mock candy confession, "and that's why I don't love you anymore."

Another wee one looked shocked as she offered advice to a mom who claimed she was so hungry and couldn't help herself.

"You just have to eat more lunch!" the tot told her.

Youtube/ABC "Why?!" Jimmy Kimmel's seventh annual "I ate your Halloween candy" prank has claimed a new batch of tricked-treaters.

Some cried, others yelled and at least one suspicious son gave his parents the side-eye and said, "I think you're trying to trick me."

But the best reactions of all came from two boys who each possess a very understanding nature.

"That's fine," one said. "That's OK. You can do whatever you want to." The other offered a sincere "I forgive you."

Kimmel himself, who handed over his show to guests hosts this week, sent in a video of his own daughter, 3-year-old Jane, reacting to the prank.

"What?!" she gasped before finding the lone roll of Smarties he left in her bag. "I still have one. Don't worry."

However, when stand-in host Channing Tatum gave it a try, he was left asking for forgiveness from his own little girl.