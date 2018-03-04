Check out the clever 'Oscar Sunday' pancake Jimmy Kimmel made for his daughter

share tweet pin email

Jimmy Kimmel knows how to do Oscar Sunday right, even for those too young to watch the nominated films.

On Sunday morning, the "Live!" host — who is hosting tonight's Academy Awards ceremony — decided to show us the breakfast he makes to fuel up for the red carpet.

The morning meal is very impressive ... and clever.

Ahead of the awards show, Kimmel whipped up an Oscar Sunday pancake in the shape of none other than "Sesame Street" character Oscar the Grouch.

His daughter, 3-year-old Jane, looks pretty excited to dig in.

Clearly, this isn't the talk show host's first turn at the griddle. In fact, wife Molly McNearney recently described her husband’s obsession with making novelty pancakes as annoying, but in "a highly productive, quietly creative, intensely aggravating way” that's tough to compete with.

Today’s pancake: Bacon! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 26, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Dear @TheEllenShow , I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today pic.twitter.com/tXnM0aRXg4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 23, 2017

We understand her frustration. Those are some impressive skills!