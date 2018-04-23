share tweet pin email

Anyone following the story of Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy, who underwent multiple heart surgeries over the past year, knows that it hasn't been easy for the little guy or his parents.

But Billy's on the mend now, and turned 1 over the weekend — both big reasons to celebrate!

Dad posted this sweet photo of his son, complete with ice-cream face, bow tie and party hat, and we are so very charmed:

Kimmel wasn't the only famous name to wish Billy well, either in person or via social media:

And not to be outdone by dad, Billy's mom (and Kimmel's wife) Molly McNearney shared some lovely birthday wishes of her own:

One year ago I pushed this little fighter into the world. Heâs taught me true strength and joy. We promise to keep fighting for kids like you, sweet Billy. Thank you God for this light. pic.twitter.com/l9ZXS0i6Ky — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) April 21, 2018

Billy has a congenital heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia; Kimmel has spoken about the challenges of seeing his infant son face two surgeries, one at 3 days old. Billy's second surgery came at 7 months.

Ever since then, Kimmel has used his platform as host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to emphatically, and sometimes tearfully, advocate for universal health care coverage. And in Billy's birthday Instagram, Kimmel kept things at least partly political, asking everyone to register to vote.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.