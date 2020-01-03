Jimmy Fallon shares rare photo of his daughters at Disneyland

Jimmy Fallon sure knows how to kick off a new year!

The "Tonight Show" host took his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their adorable daughters, Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5, to Disneyland — and luckily for fans, he shared a rare photo of the foursome's fun on Instagram.

"Started off the new year at the happiest place on earth. Thanks to everyone at @Disneyland," Fallon captioned a snap of the family sitting in a spinning tea cup on the Mad Tea Party ride.

In the pic, Fallon, 45, and Juvonen, 52, beam happily. Their little girls are wedged between them with excited smiles on their faces, too.

"Top to bottom a fantastic experience. Every little detail. Walt would be proud. Your mouse is in good hands," Fallon continued before thanking one of the theme park's longtime silhouette artists for drawing his daughters. (Click or swipe right to see a pic of the illustration.)

The upbeat family pic is a far cry from one Fallon shared in October 2017 when he and Juvonen took Winnie and Frances to an aquarium — where the girls grew bored and cranky.

"When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation," the late-night funny man quipped in the caption.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star shared another photo in March 2019 from the family's vacation to the Bahamas. In that one, all four are wearing matching wetsuits rented from a local business.

“I always thought bowling shoes were a little gross - then I met the wet suit rental program. #swimmingwithdolphins #bahamas,” joked the comedian.

Here's hoping we see more of Jimmy's adorable daughters soon!