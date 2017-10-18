Jimmy Fallon shares family pic at aquarium — and his kids look hilariously bored

share tweet pin email

Moms and dads know it's tough keeping kids entertained on vacation — and Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy, aren't exempt from the struggle.

On Wednesday, the "Tonight Show" host shared a vacation pic of his family at an undisclosed aquarium, and in it his adorable daughters, Winnie, 4, and Frances, 2, look hilariously miserable.

When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

"When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation," the late-night funny man, 43, quipped in the caption.

Though his girls aren't above giving dad a hard time when they're bored, Fallon, who recently published his second children's book, "Everything is MAMA," says life changed for the better when Winnie and Frances came along.

“Me and my wife, we always had a good time together, but we always really wanted a kid,” Fallon told TODAY's Hoda Kotb at a special event for his book at the Rainbow Room in New York City. “We had a hard time trying to have kids. We tried for a long time, probably five years. Now we’re lucky enough to have two beautiful girls, a 4-year-old and a 2 ½-year-old, and every single day is something new, something fun.”

"Nothing else really matters,” he continued. “All there is is the kids. That’s all you care about."

There's no "i" in Utah. #SpringBreak #DeerValley A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:47am PST

One area of Fallon's life that's been majorly impacted by fatherhood? The contents of his phone.

“All the photos used to be sunsets or brunch,” said Fallon. “Now they’re all the kids doing stuff."

Here's hoping we see more adorable pics of Winnie and Frances soon!