Jimmy Fallon shares the 'biggest revelation' of fatherhood for him

Jimmy Fallon was quick to pass judgement on parents of screaming children. Then the “Tonight Show” host became a dad himself.

“My biggest revelation is how much I ended up caring for other people's kids if that makes any sense. You get it more,” Fallon, 46, told Fatherly. “When I didn’t have kids, if I heard a crying baby in the restaurant, I would think, ‘Can you stop the crying and go around the block?’ Now I would be like, ‘Just give me the baby — how can I help? I’ve been there.’"

Fallon, who shares daughters, Winnie, 7, and Franny, 5, with his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, added that fatherhood has made him even more more sensitive.

“I was always kind of emotional — I think it’s my Irish-Catholic upbringing,” he explained. “Now — Hallmark is for me now. I’m ready for a good cry.”

Fallon also opened up about about parenthood when he appeared on Tuesday's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I’m started to get the eye rolls now where Daddy’s not the funniest person in the world,” Fallon said, noting that his eldest finds his jokes especially cringeworthy.

But the girls approve of Fallon’s new children’s book “5 More Sleeps ’till Christmas." The story was actually inspired by Winnie, who has already made it known that she wants Santa to bring her Barbie and "Frozen" toys.

“We were talking and (Winnie) was like, ‘How many more sleeps until Christmas?’ I was like, ‘That’s a good idea for a book.’ It’s because of her that I thought of this.”