Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, has passed away at age 68

share tweet pin email

When Jimmy Fallon cancelled a taping of "The Tonight Show" on Friday due to what NBC described as "a private Fallon family matter," rumors swirled that his mother was ill.

Sadly, the rumors were true: The late-night host, 43, said goodbye to his mother, Gloria Fallon, on Saturday. She was 68.

The Tonight Show Fallon had a big fan in his mother, Gloria.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday," a spokesperson for Fallon told NBC News in a statement. "Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

In light of Fallon's loss, NBC has announced that "The Tonight Show" tapings for the coming week have been cancelled.

We all got to see Gloria on Jimmy's very first episode of "The Tonight Show" in 2014, where his parents proudly watched from the studio audience.

"Thank you for being here," Fallon said, gesturing at his mom and dad. "I wish I could have gotten you better seats, but it's a very hot show, Dad, a very hot show."

Fallon continued, "I hope you're proud of me. I know you're proud of me. Remember how proud you were when I graduated high school? That was a big deal, that was giant. ... Anyway, I'm happy to say they're here. Thanks for being here, you guys. I love you."

Gloria had been the comedian's biggest fan from day one. Last month, at a celebration for his second children’s book, "Everything Is Mama," Jimmy told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that his very first word was “mama.”

However, the jokester wasn't sure he believed his own story. “My mom wrote the baby book,” he added, implying that Mama Fallon could’ve made it up herself.

So sorry to hear of the sad loss of your "mama," Jimmy. Best wishes to all who knew Gloria during this difficult time.