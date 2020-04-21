Jimmy Fallon's daughter interrupts his show to tell him a secret

Any parents working from home will recognize this classic kid move, as executed by Jimmy Fallon’s youngest daughter, 5-year-old Franny.

In his at-home version of “The Tonight Show" on Monday, Fallon was doing a segment about unfortunate screen grabs when Fanny decided she just had to talk to her dad right then.

“Can I help you?” he asked.

Bounding into the frame in a T-shirt, she whispered something into his ear and grinned before saying something nonsensical in what can only be described as kid babble and running away.

“I can’t believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting,” he joked, as he sat with a light on his lap, illuminating his face as though he were telling a scary story at a bonfire.

Franny and Fallon’s other daughter, 6-year-old Winnie, have been a staple on the at-home version of his show. The pair regularly draw the graphics, add sound effects and appear on camera.

Winnie has shared with a national audience that she lost a tooth — during her dad's interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson, naturally — and just last week, they provided the entertainment during one of Fallon’s monologues as they played with their toys while their famous dad rattled off jokes.

It’s all part of a running gag — his wife and camera operator, Nancy Juvonen, usually doesn’t laugh at his jokes, and now their daughters are in on the bit as well! The girls are a tough crowd, once rating all his jokes with a thumbs up or tongue out system...only to stick their tongues out at every punchline.