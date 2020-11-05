Jimmy Fallon remembers his mom 3 years after her death: 'Not a day goes by'

Jimmy Fallon shared a moving tribute to his late mother, Gloria, on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday.

“Today is the three-year anniversary of my mom passing away and I just wanted to say to anyone whose mom has died that it’s hard. It’s really, really hard,” he said.

“You think that maybe time will go by and you might forget about her, but you don’t,” he continued. “Not a day goes by, and you think about her when anything happens in the news, or anything that’s happening that you think she’d laugh about.”

The “Tonight Show” host also shared a sweet anecdote about his mom, remembering the funny way she once told him he should try a different hairstyle.

After Fallon had Tom Cruise as a guest on his show, his mom couldn’t get over how much she loved Cruise’s hair.

“‘His hair looks good, his long hair,’” Fallon remembered her saying. “And I go, ‘Yeah, I heard you the first eight times!’ And she goes, ‘What I’m saying is, your hair’s too short!’ and I go, ‘I don’t have Tom Cruise’s face!’”

Gloria Fallon passed away at age 68 in November 2017.

“She was the best audience," Jimmy Fallon said in an emotional tribute to his mom on “The Tonight Show” shortly after she died. "She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did."

TODAY’s Carson Daly also shared a touching tribute to Fallon’s mom on Instagram. He revealed that Gloria Fallon and his mother, who also passed away in 2017, had been “fast friends.”

“My mom & @jimmyfallon’s mom Gloria met in 2004 on Letterman’s top 10 Mother’s Day list. They would become fast friends,” Daly captioned a throwback photo of their moms together. “A NY visit would later always include lunch w Gloria. They had a blast together. I know they’re above proud, laughing & shinning light on their boys. Hang tough pal.”

In his recent tribute to his mother, Fallon also said that he still feels his mom with him.

“You can feel when your mom’s proud of you, and you can feel the love, and just know that she doesn’t go away,” he said.