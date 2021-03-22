Jimmy Fallon opens 'Tonight Show' from his daughters' pod school

Jimmy Fallon’s "Tonight Show" opening looked a little different on Friday!

Fallon hosted “The Tonight Show” from his home on Friday as part of a special episode marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, and he began by giving viewers a glimpse of his daughters’ at-home pod school, where they’ve been learning since the beginning of the school year. Fallon and his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, have two daughters, Winnie, 7, and Franny, 6.

“It’s called the Barn School and it’s a New York curriculum school and they’re very good students and they’re very polite,” the late night host said during Friday’s show opening, as his daughters and their classmates giggled and jumped up and down behind him.

“Before it was a school, we did a show from here a year ago,” he added. “And before it was the show, it was my home. So welcome to our show.”

In a recent interview with People, Fallon revealed that Juvonen started the pod school with the children of their neighbors and friends.

“We got teachers and a principal and a teacher's assistant and a curriculum from the school district, so yeah, it's legit," he said. "My wife went all out. We were so lucky to be able to pull it off."

He explained that he and Juvonen were inspired to start a pod school after helping their girls with remote learning last year.

"Last spring, when they were on Zoom school, you can see they get distracted,” he said. “You look away and a couple of minutes later they're playing with dolls.”

During Friday's at-home episode, he also showed off the portable studio his crew set up in an Airstream on his property, complete with remotely operated cameras and a desk and armchair for interviews.

Fallon filmed “The Tonight Show” from his Hamptons home for months starting in March 2020, with frequent, scene-stealing appearances from his daughters, as well as Juvonen.

He returned to his studio at 30 Rock in New York City in July, although without a live audience and with many interviews still being conducted virtually.

Looking back on the months he filmed “The Tonight Show” from home, Fallon said he will never forget that special time with his family.

“I really bonded with my daughters during that time because I was never normally home that long,” he told People. “Usually I'm at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we'll never forget.”