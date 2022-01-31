Jimmy Fallon, daughters Winnie and Franny sport stylish matching snowsuits

Jimmy Fallon and his family enjoyed a fun snow day this weekend, and offered some adorable proof of their frozen adventure.

“The Tonight Show” host posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 30 of him wearing matching snowsuits with his two daughters: Winnie, 8, and Franny, 7.

The cute family photo showed Fallon smiling while raising his daughters’ arms in the air. It seems like Fallon’s wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, also joined in and sported an identical one-piece, off camera.

In the caption, the 47-year-old joked, “I could tell how embarrassed my wife was by our matching snowsuits by how fast she immediately volunteered to take the photo.”

Fallon’s dog, Gary, also made an appearance in the photo and half his body was covered in snow. Unfortunately, Gary did not have a rainbow snowsuit like the rest of the family.

Fans complimented the Fallons and their stylish outfits in the comments. “Wait these snowsuits are so cute omg,” one social media user wrote.

Another hilariously pointed out, “Dog looks embarrassed too,” and included a crying-laughing emoji.

Winnie and Franny recently made their acting debut when they joined their dad in his holiday commercial which premiered in November 2021.

In the clip, Fallon read to Winnie and Franny and later Juvonen made a cameo as she watched her husband and children enjoy the holiday festivities.

“My kids aren’t actor kids,” he explained to TODAY at the time. “But they did a great job. They were so good and well-behaved and fell asleep.”

He sweetly added, “And then, obviously, they’re the cutest. I love them.”

Fallon said filming the commercial together was “an awesome moment” for the family.

“Tonight Show” fans were treated to multiple, funny Fallon family interactions when he hosted the show from his home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in May 2020, Gary stole the show when he crashed Fallon’s monologue and his daughters interrupted his opening the following week.

Although the crew had resumed filming in the studio, “The Tonight Show” returned to Fallon’s home in March 2021 as part of a special episode marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. He gave viewers a glimpse at his daughters’ at-home pod school.

Fallon never misses an opportunity to gush about his wife and daughters. During an appearance on TODAY in October 2020, Fallon called his daughters the “best thing that ever happened to me.”