Sunday marked a very special day in Jimmy Fallon's household! The late-night host's youngest daughter, Frances Fallon, celebrated her third birthday.

While we highly doubt the toddler is using social media, her proud papa couldn't resist giving her a shout-out on there anyway. (After all, this is 2017. It's what we do.)

Happy Birthday to our littlest noodle! A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:21am PST

"Happy Birthday to our littlest noodle!" Fallon captioned a photo of Frances rocking a seriously stylish hat-and-sweater ensemble. Definitely the cutest noodle we've seen lately.

We've yet to see how the family celebrated, but we can guess what Frances didn't request for her birthday — a trip to the aquarium! Frances and her older sister Winnie, 4, were caught on camera looking hilariously miserable on a family visit in October.

When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

It's not the first time the Fallon girls have made us giggle. Last April, the sisters also stole the spotlight at the unveiling of their dad's new ride at Universal Studios Florida.

But their dad is happy to share the spotlight. “Me and my wife, we always had a good time together, but we always really wanted a kid,” Fallon, 43, told TODAY's Hoda Kotb at a special event for his new book, "Everything is MAMA," in October. “We had a hard time trying to have kids. We tried for a long time, probably five years. Now we’re lucky enough to have two beautiful girls ... and every single day is something new, something fun.

"Nothing else really matters,” he continued. “All there is is the kids. That’s all you care about."

Awww. Happy birthday, Frances!