Jim Bob Duggar, 55, and Michelle Duggar, 54, are speaking out after it was announced that TLC would be canceling their reality television show “Counting On” after 11 seasons, two months after their eldest son was arrested.

In a statement released on the Duggar family website Saturday, July 3, the couple penned a note regarding the network’s decision to cease filming on their show.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the statement began. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

They continued, adding, “Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing — a special gift from God — and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ.”

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you — including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced,” they said in the statement. “We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years.”

It was announced on Tuesday, June 29 that the TLC reality show was canceled after Josh Duggar was charged on April 30, 2021, in Arkansas for receiving and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old plead not guilty. A judge ruled at the beginning of May that Josh would be released to a third party custodian while he awaited trial.

If convicted for his recent charges, Josh will face up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Following the decision to cancel the series, the network released a statement to TODAY Parents via email that read, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of 'Counting On.' TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

On Saturday, the couple said that they “look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors” in their future, adding, “and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!”

“We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years,” they concluded their statement. “The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jim Bob and Michelle’s 27-year-old daughter, released her own statement on Instagram on June 29, writing, “We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family.”

“It’s been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn’t have imagined possible,” that statement continued. “We wholeheartedly agree with TLC’s decision to not renew ‘Counting On’ and are excited for the next chapter in our lives.”

Vuolo concluded the statement with a thank you note, adding, “We’d like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds.”

Amy Duggar King, the 34-year-old niece of Jim Bob and Michelle, took a moment on Wednesday, June 30 to address the news of the show’s cancellation on Instagram alongside a slideshow of family photos throughout the years.

“@TLC- thank you for the ride,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ll treasure the memories, always . Also, I stand with the network in this decision!”

“Counting On” was a spinoff of “19 Kids and Counting,” which followed Jim Bob and Michelle and their daily lives with a large family. The original show was canceled in 2015 after allegations arose that Josh had molested four of his sisters, as well as a babysitter.