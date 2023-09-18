After bombshell memoir, Jill Duggar Dillard reveals her father’s reaction

When Jill Duggar Dillard's father first heard that she was writing a memoir, she says he wasn't pleased. But the former reality star says she wasn't about to let anyone silence her voice again.

“I really felt almost a calling to write it because I felt like people were still being led astray or harmed by the teachings that (my family) had promoted,” she tells TODAY.com in a phone interview.

After news broke that she was writing a book called “Counting the Cost,” Jill Duggar Dillard says her father, Jim Bob Duggar, responded by sending a message to the family.

"My dad texted the entire family group text (since we’re still in the group thread) and he was just saying, 'This is so sad' and basically threatening that if anybody speaks out against him or my mom that they would be cut out of the inheritance," she says.

The cover of Jill Duggar Dillard's new book Monique Serra Photography. / Courtesy Gallery Books

The 32-year-old says that her father also suggested that his children "owe our lives" to Bill Gothard, the founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP, a controversial, far-right Christian organization), because he encouraged the Duggars to have so many children.

Gothard resigned from the IBLP board of directors amid allegations he had sexually harassed and molested women who worked for the organization.

The Duggars' statement on 'Counting the Cost'

TODAY.com contacted Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for comment about their daughter's book but did not get a response. The couple did share the following statement with People.

“We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. We’ve aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ. We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents,” they wrote.

The Dillards. Monique Serra Photography / Courtesy Gallery Books

Jill Duggar Dillard on '19 Kids and Counting'

Jill Duggar Dillard grew up as one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children and starred in the conservative Christian family's TLC series "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On."

The "19 Kids" series was cancelled after allegations came to light that Jill's older brother, Josh, had molested girls, including his own sisters. Josh later admitted to the allegations. Years later, in a separate case, he was convicted of possessing child sexual assault images and is currently serving time in federal prison.