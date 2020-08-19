Jill Biden's grandkids reveal her 'mischievous' side in 2nd night of DNC

Joe and Jill Biden’s grandkids revealed their grandmother can be somewhat of a jokester in a promotional video played on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

“I would say she’s not your average grandmother,” granddaughter Natalie Biden said. "She's a prankster, she's very mischievous."

"When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find like a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone," Natalie Biden laughed in the clip.

The Bidens’ grandchildren have appeared a few times in the past two days as part of the DNC. On Monday night, five of the former vice president’s grandkids kicked off the convention by leading viewers in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Joe Biden gives a thank you speech after being named the Democratic presidential nominee while his wife, Jill, claps. DNC via Getty Images

Some of them also appeared to toss confetti in the background of Biden’s live shot when he was officially named the Democratic nominee.

The celebratory moment stood in contrast to Jill Biden’s impassioned speech on Tuesday evening endorsing her husband.

She spoke about the early days of their relationship and the trials they faced as a family.

She noted that she entered Joe Biden’s life when his family was “broken,” having lost his daughter, Naomi, and first wife, Neilia, in a car accident in 1972.

“Joe always told the boys, ‘Mommy sent her to us,’” she recalled, adding she couldn’t argue with that logic. “So we figured it out together.”

Jill Biden said she “wondered if I’d ever smile or feel joy again” after Biden’s oldest son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Four days after Beau’s funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit,” she said. “I watched him walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That’s just how he is.”

She added fixing a broken family is the same way she believes one would fix a broken country.

“With love…You show up for each other…again and again,” she said. “Across this country…Americans of all walks of life are putting their shoulders back, fighting for each other. We haven’t given up.”