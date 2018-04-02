share tweet pin email

Country star Jessie James Decker and her NFL player hubby, Eric Decker, have welcomed their third child, a son named Forrest Bradley Decker.

Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love ï¸ pic.twitter.com/DHwmJMFts3 — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) April 2, 2018

The 29-year-old singer revealed the news on Monday with a photo of her snuggling sweet little Forrest in her hospital bed.

"Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9 lbs. We are so in love," she wrote.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker tied the knot in 2013.

Forrest joins older siblings Vivianne, 4, and Eric Jr. (aka “Bubby”), 2 — who couldn't be more excited about having a little brother.

Decker told TODAY last November that her kids have been wishing for another sibling for a long time.

"They’ve been wanting a sibling forever," she said. "Well, Vivianne has. Vivianne was a little disappointed at first because she wanted a baby sister, but she got over that within 10 minutes and now she’s so excited and kisses my belly every day.”

And while the singer, who stars alongside her 31-year-old husband on the E! reality show “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” is thrilled her little boy is finally here, she also enjoyed being pregnant again — as evidenced by her showing off her baby bump in the sassy video for "Flip My Hair."

The last one ï¸ wish me luck pic.twitter.com/WzOCvgi23a — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) March 30, 2018

"I love being pregnant because there’s just something special about being a woman and being able to grow a baby in your body,” she said. "There’s just nothing like it. I love knowing that there’s somebody in me that I’m nurturing and taking care of; it’s such a special bond."