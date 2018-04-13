share tweet pin email

Jessie James Decker is one mom who knows how to party!

The country music singer and reality TV star, who turned 30 on Thursday, shared an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son, Forrest, at her "Friends"-themed birthday celebration.

In the pic, Decker wears a queenly crown while nursing her 2-week-old little boy next to her fabulous "Friends"-themed birthday cake. (Check out the peephole from Monica and Rachel's apartment! And the Central Perk logo!)

"Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my newborn on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment," she wrote in the caption. "My family knows me way too well and threw me a 'Friends' intimate birthday dinner! So grateful for my family and friends and where I’m at in my life and will never take it for granted."

Getty Images Country singer Jessie James Decker and her NFL player hubby, Eric Decker, star together in the E! reality series “Eric & Jessie: Game On."

The mom-of-three (Decker and her husband, NFL player Eric Decker, 31, also have two other kids, Vivianne, 4, and Eric Jr., 2) packed her Instagram story with more pics from her special dinner, including a photo of place settings and name tags filled with "Friends" references.

Fans of singer, who also stars alongside her hubby in the E! reality show “Eric & Jessie: Game On,” are likely not surprised to see her breastfeeding at her birthday party.

She told TODAY last November she tends to focus completely on her children's needs after giving birth — and cares little about less important issues, like getting her post-baby body back in shape.

"As soon as I have my kids, I really just focus on breastfeeding and spending time with them and not thinking about getting my body back," Decker explained. "It’s impossible — all my time is spent taking care of an infant. I don’t know how women do that — more power to them, but I would rather spend all that time taking care of them."