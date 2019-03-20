Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 8:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have a new baby girl in the family!

Daughter Birdie Mae Johnson was born on Tuesday, March 19. She weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and joins the family's daughter Maxwell Drew, 6; and son Ace Knute, 5.

Mama posted a photo of Birdie in the hospital on Wednesday on Instagram, confirming all the important details:

Simpson, 38, has been vocal about the challenges she's faced with this pregnancy, including her severely swollen foot and acid reflux, often with an accompanying Instagram. She even broke a toilet seat! And at the beginning of the month, she reported she'd stayed a few days in the hospital with bronchitis.

Earlier this week she posted a photo of herself in full "Jess-tation" while wearing a bikini.

We're delighted that everything has turned out beautifully. Congratulations to Jessica and her growing family!