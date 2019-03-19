Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Since announcing her pregnancy last September, Jessica Simpson has shared every tight squeeze, swollen foot and broken toilet seat along the way.

And now that she's in the final stretch of her third trimester, she's giving her fans yet another peek at her pregnancy.

Behold her bikini-clad baby bump!

Simpson posted the photo Monday night, which shows off her signature oversized shades, a cute bikini top and her hand resting on her belly.

"Jess-tation," the 38-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer captioned the shot.

In the comments that follow, some fans rave about the size of her bump, while others express shock that she is still pregnant and a few fans even inquired about how many babies she's expecting.

However most of Simpson's followers simply empathized with her.

Comedian Chelsea Handler kept it brief, writing, "Oh, dear" to her pal. And "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who's currently pregnant with her third bundle of joy, wrote, "Girl same."

But it was Simpson's non-celebrity followers who really rallied around her.

"Thank you for showing how beautiful but real pregnancy is!!" one replied. "The swollen feet .. the weight gain ... all of it."

Another follower wrote, "You're human, more celebrities should post like this. It shows you are just like every other woman out there, every other mother."

While we don't know exactly when Simpson and husband Eric Johnson expect their new addition to arrive, we do know they're expecting a daughter.

The two are already parents to another daughter, Maxwell, 6, as well as 5-year-old son Ace.