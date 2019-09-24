Jessica Simpson is proudly flaunting her post-baby physique.

The singer and fashion designer, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself Tuesday on Instagram to celebrate dropping 100 pounds since welcoming third child Birdie Mae in March.

In the pic, Simpson rocks a slinky black dress with a teeny-tiny cinched waist. "6 months. 100 pounds down. (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)" she wrote in the caption.

"My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder," she added.

She also included a sweet second pic, which finds her holding adorable Birdie Mae on her hip.

Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak, shared Simpson's photo to congratulate her.

"Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world. And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met," Pasternak wrote.

Back in July, Simpson — who during her pregnancy shared a photo of her massively swollen feet — revealed she'd been "working hard" to get back into shape after giving birth again.

"It's not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good," she told People.

The star, who's also mom to daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6, (with hubby Eric Johnson), said she was shedding pounds thanks to exercise and healthful eating.

"I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused," she said.

As for her diet, the Texas-born singer was surprised to discover at least one healthy new favorite.

"I discovered I really like cauliflower," she shared. "Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!"

