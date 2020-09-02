Jessica Simpson shares photo of her kids with 'busted' lip and chin

Jessica Simpson’s kids are starting the school year with a bang.

“First day 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos,” Simpson wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong.”

The look-alike siblings don’t appear bothered by their bruises. In the photo, Maxi, 8, and Ace, 7, are shown hugging and modeling their back-to-school looks.

Simpson, who is also mom to 17-month-old daughter Birdie, credits her kids for helping her to stay positive during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“They keep me laughing; they keep me aware in every moment. They keep me in conversation, they keep me busy,” the fashion designer said while speaking with In Style last month. “But it’s also very important to have alone time.”

Simpson noted that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are “very good at tapping in, tapping out.” When it's Simpson who needs a moment to herself, she'll grab a pen and head to the family's home library.

“I love journaling,” she revealed. “It’s been so healing for me throughout the pandemic because I address every day at the beginning of the day. I talk about my fears, my excitement, or whatever it might be. It’s all right there on a page in front of me, and I’ve addressed it, and I feel aligned to go out and tackle the day.”

Writing also helps Simpson to be a better parent.

"They can feel if you're anxious or if you're off — especially now," she explained. "My oldest daughter is eight going on 16, so she is aware of everything. And my son is a silent, observant person."