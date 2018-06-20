Jessica Simpson shares heartfelt post after son suffers his 'first broken bone'

share tweet pin email

The bond between a mother and her child is a powerful one, so much so that moms often share the pain when their kids get hurt.

That's what happened to Jessica Simpson when her 4-year-old son, Ace, recently broke his arm. The singer and fashion mogul, 37, shared an adorable pic of Ace showing off his lime-green cast — and revealed that the mishap made her cry more than it made him cry.

"This kid is breaking more than hearts these days," Simpson captioned the Instagram pic, adding the hashtags #FirstBrokenBone, #ICriedMoreThanHeDid and #ACEKNUTE."

In the photo, taken in a doctor's office, tough little Ace is seen grinning ear to ear. He's not about to let a broken arm ruin his summertime fun — especially since he just wrapped his first school year! Just last week, Simpson shared a pic of Ace dressed in a spiffy pinstripe suit to celebrate his pre-K graduation.

My Pre-K Graduate 👨‍🎓😭#ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

Simpson's also shared several cute pics of Ace and his big sister, Maxwell, 6, having a blast at various theme parks this summer, including a sweet snap of her hubby, former NFL player Eric Johnson, carrying the kids at Disneyland.

Though she loves being a mom, the former reality TV star told Ellen DeGeneres in May 2017 that she and Johnson have decided two kids is enough.

"I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third," Simpson told the talk show host. "They’re too cute ... you can't top that."