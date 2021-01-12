Jessica Simpson shares how 'bad' eczema flare-ups impacted her after giving birth

Jessica Simpson said that after giving birth to her youngest daughter, her eczema was so bad she felt uncomfortable sharing photos of herself holding the one-year-old.

Simpson told Shape Magazine in a new interview that she has "dealt with eczema" since childhood, but had "such bad flare-ups" after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in 2019.

"I wouldn't even show the pictures of me holding her to my friends," Simpson recalled.

She's used topical prescriptions and other skincare products to give her skin some relief; one treatment includes using a red-light therapy mask on different body parts. The device is meant to be anti-inflammatory, and Simpson says she definitely sees results.

"I have fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!" the singer said.

Simpson told Shape Magazine that skincare has become a form of self-care that gets her through the day.

"Otherwise, I take it one day and one moment at a time," Simpson explained. "There's power in knowing I made it through."

Another important part of the mom of three's self-care routine is taking some time for herself and journaling, a habit she said she picked up after finishing her memoir, "Open Book."

"It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper," Simpson explained. "I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all these thoughts all the time. After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."

Simpson also told the magazine that she's trying to embrace every moment of family time possible during the pandemic, whether it's making Rice Krispies Treats with her older daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, or trying to instill important lessons in her three kids.

"Family is everything to me," Simpson said. "More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid."

On top of her skincare and journaling, Simpson said that listening to her kids laugh is its own form of self-care.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound. It's contagious," she said. "My whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."