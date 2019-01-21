Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Jessica Simpson's pregnancy is in the final stretch, and she celebrated with a baby shower over the weekend.

On Saturday, the singer-turned-actress-turned-entrepreneur shared photos from the bash that revealed friends, family, a lot of frills and possibly one hint.

The first pic she posted to Instagram was a sweet shot of her next to her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell, each placing one hand over Simpson's baby bump.

Above them — in the background — a neon sign mirrors the star's caption: "Birdie's Nest."

The same sign and caption appeared again in another photo.

This time, standing alongside the duo are family matriarch Tina Ann Drew and Simpson's younger sister Ashlee, who brought along her own daughter, 3-year-old Jagger.

And finally, Simpson shared a gorgeous solo pic showcasing her lace and knit ensemble, long blond locks, blush makeup and a rose gold flower crown.

The caption on that one? "Birdie Beauty."

Simpson already revealed that she's expecting a girl, so it's no surprise that her fans and followers quickly assumed that the bundle of joy will be named Birdie. And that's a good guess.

However, given that the beauty in the pic is Simpson herself — and that the 38-year-old is the one in nesting mode — perhaps it's just a nickname she's picked up during her pregnancy.

Fans will find out for sure soon enough!

While the due date remains a secret, Simpson has shared that she's now in her final trimester — and she's really feeling it.