Jessica Simpson shared the cutest back-to-school pic of her mini-me daughter

Summer is almost over, and for kids, that means it's time to head back to school — or in the case of Jessica Simpson's little girl, Maxwell Drew, it's time to start her very first day of big-kid school!

The 5-year-old kicked off kindergarten this week, and mom captured the moment in a sweet photo.

KINDERGARTEN 📚😢 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

MaxiDrew, as Simpson calls her, sported a red-and-black plaid jumper dress with a matching headband as she struck a model-worthy pose for the pic.

With a hand on one hip, she shot the camera an over-the-shoulder glance and a big smile. It was a familiar smile, too.

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

The school girl is an absolute mini-me for her mother — right down to their look-alike blond locks.

And she's not the only one to inherent that famous face. Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who wed in 2014, also have a son who takes after the star.

I have never loved like this before... #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

But at just 4 years old, Ace Knute still has another year to go before he follows his sister's footsteps to kindergarten.