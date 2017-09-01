Jessica Simpson shared the cutest back-to-school pic of her mini-me daughter

Summer is almost over, and for kids, that means it's time to head back to school — or in the case of Jessica Simpson's little girl, Maxwell Drew, it's time to start her very first day of big-kid school!
The 5-year-old kicked off kindergarten this week, and mom captured the moment in a sweet photo.
MaxiDrew, as Simpson calls her, sported a red-and-black plaid jumper dress with a matching headband as she struck a model-worthy pose for the pic.
With a hand on one hip, she shot the camera an over-the-shoulder glance and a big smile. It was a familiar smile, too.
The school girl is an absolute mini-me for her mother — right down to their look-alike blond locks.
And she's not the only one to inherent that famous face. Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who wed in 2014, also have a son who takes after the star.
But at just 4 years old, Ace Knute still has another year to go before he follows his sister's footsteps to kindergarten.