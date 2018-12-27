Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jessica Simpson's son, Ace, got a fresh new haircut for the new year — but his mom is having a hard time letting go of his longer locks.

On Wednesday, the pregnant singer shared a black-and-white photo of her little boy, 5, looking sharp as he sits in a barber's chair after getting a short new 'do.

In the pic, Ace, who had shoulder-length hair up until recently, smiles sweetly as he shows off the suave new cut that's swept up and styled neatly to one side.

"He really wanted short hair. It broke my heart a little, but we did it!!" Simpson, 38, explained in the caption, adding, "My little man" with a heart emoji.

From photos Simpson's shared in recent weeks, it appears Ace opted to shed his long hair gradually. On Dec. 7, the proud mom shared a snap of her little boy with an adorable chin-length bob tucked under a ball cap.

"My baby is so grown up and handsome," she gushed.

Two days later, the Texas native shared a pic of Ace and his big sister Maxwell, 6, (both with hubby Eric Johnson) in their school uniforms — giving fans a better look at Ace's shorter hair.

But by this week, the little fellow had opted to go even shorter — and we must say, the new look really suits him!

In September, Ace and Maxwell got together to help announce the happy news that they would soon be welcoming a baby sister.

The adorable pair posed amid pink balloons in a snap Simpson shared on Instagram.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," the singer wrote. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."