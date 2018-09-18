Jessica Simpson reveals she's expecting baby No. 3 — and it's a ...

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Singer, actress, entrepreneur and mother of two Jessica Simpson will soon expand on that last role — as she's set to become a mom again!

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, and their first two — daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5 — helped deliver the good news to fans Tuesday.

Simpson posted a photo of her smiling kids holding up a couple of big polka-dot balloons with the simple caption, "SURPRISE..."

And anyone confused by that cryptic post didn't have to wait long to learn just what the surprise was all about.

One minute later, the 38-year-old posted this:

The follow-up shot showed a cascade of mini-pink balloons escaping from one of the larger ones to indicate that Maxwell and Ace can look forward to a little sister.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," Simpson wrote. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are expanding their family. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"Surprise" was just the right way to tee up the joyful announcement, as that's exactly what it is — at least to fans.

A little over a year ago, baby-on-the-way rumors prompted Simpson to tell Ellen DeGeneres that her and Johnson's baby-making days were behind them.

"We got an IUD. Nothing's gonna get in that uterus," she told the host, adding, "I have two beautiful children, and I'm not having a third."

Or so she and her hubby thought.

Congratulations to the whole family!