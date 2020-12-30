Ten months into the COVID-19 epidemic, Jessica Simpson’s 2020 patience is wearing thin.

“The maze of quarantined holiday Motherhood has knocked me on my butt… well for the next 5 mins at least. Ha,” Simpson, 40, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the photo, a somber-looking Simpson, who is mom to Maxwell, 8, Ace, 8, and 21-month-old Birdie with husband Eric Johnson, appears to be on the floor.

The singer and fashion designer's post, which she also shared on Twitter, struck a chord with exhausted parents everywhere. Many replied that they feel the exact same way and sent love.

“It happens when your kids are right on top of you all the time. I have to ask my daughter to give me a break sometimes,” wrote one mama.

Added another, “Anxious, guilty, overwhelmed. It’s hard work this year!”

In September, Simpson told TODAY Parents that she takes time for herself in the morning to breathe and reflect.

“I wake up before the kids and I do journaling,” she revealed. “I also have these crystals and I light my candle. I just write. It’s been such a great outlet because I get out all my emotions."

Simpson has also been busy with an exciting new project. Earlier this month, the star announced that she’s partnering with Amazon Studios and producing a fictionalized TV series about her life.

Amazon Studios will also be releasing an unscripted docuseries about Simpson using unseen personal footage from the past decade.

Both series are inspired by her bestselling memoir "Open Book," released in February, which detailed abuse she suffered as a child and her addiction struggles, and will have music as a "key component," Amazon said.